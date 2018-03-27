Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are asking for public help to trace a missing Huddersfield man.

Stephen Paul, 58, was last seen on Monday evening at around 6.30 near Morrison’s at Waterloo.

The Force drafted in a police helicopter to search the area on Monday night but he couldn’t be located.

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the missing man had been designated as a ‘high risk’ missing person.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 10, slim, grey hair, and he may be wearing glasses. He was wearing dark clothing and may have been carrying a rucksack or camping equipment.

Officers and his family are concerned about Stephen’s welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen him or has any information to contact the police.

Mr Paul’s daughter has posted a public appeal on Facebook. She said: “If anyone at all has seen him please get in contact, we’re all extremely worried.”

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting log number *1563.