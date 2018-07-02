Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More houses may end up being built on the former St Luke’s Hospital site.

The sprawling 20-acre plot already has planning permission for 200 homes but it is being marketed again which has revealed that Kirklees may allow more than 200 to be built there.

Property consultants Bielby Associates in Leeds say: “Planning consent covers the whole site for up to 200 units which could be developed out across the whole site without requiring a new planning application.

“It has been intimated by the local planning authority that additional housing units would be supported on the site. This would increase density and would require an additional planning approval over part for the extra units.

“The whole site benefits from the existing planning consent for 200 residential dwellings and commercial development, subject to reserved matters.”

It is more than seven years since the former mental health hospital on Blackmoorfoot Road was mothballed and three years since planning permission for 200 homes and a retail park was granted.

However, nothing appears to have happened since then.

New signs have now been put up outside the site advertising its development potential.

If the scheme went ahead it would see more than £15m pumped in to the area.

The site is situated on Blackmoorfoot Road and bounds Nabcroft Lane and Sunningdale Road.

The existing and main access point in to the site is via Blackmoorfoot Road.