Police investigating the murder of 25-year-old Gareth Atkinson have made two more arrests.

Detectives have revealed this evening that a 28-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of murder.

A 27-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and police have made it clear the investigation is still well underway.

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday remains in custody under arrest.

Officers were called to the communal area of flats on Bentley Street at 11pm on Tuesday night and found Mr Atkinson who has been severely injured.

He died despite medical treatment.

Known as Gaz to his friends, he was a familiar face in Huddersfield through his work as a door supervisor at a number of bars and clubs.

Senior Investigating Officer Det Chief Insp Ian Scott said: “Our investigation into Gareth’s murder is ongoing and his family is being supported by specially trained officers.

“Officers have made a number of arrests but we very much continue to appeal for witnesses to the attack on Mr Atkinson.”

Anyone who has information should contact police on the non-emergency number 101 referencing crime number 13180221082. They can also contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.

People can speak to the police online using Live Chat via the Contact Us section of the force website.