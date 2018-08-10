Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Investigations into another spate of shootings in Huddersfield has now resulted in four arrests, Kirklees police say.

Gun shots were fired on Blacker Road in Birkby on Monday evening, and a 34-year-old man was subsequently arrested on Wednesday morning over the incident.

He has now been released under investigation.

Officers arrested two more people yesterday afternoon (Thurs) linked to the Birkby incident , and have warned offenders, “you will be caught”.

Another weapon was discharged in a shooting on Ruskin Grove in Sheepridge on Wednesday afternoon, whereby a young boy was nearly hit.

West Yorkshire Police say they have since arrested one man in connection with the incident. Arrest enquiries have led to multiple raids across the town, and the investigation into both incidents remains ongoing.

Chief Supt Julie Sykes, District Commander of Kirklees District Police, said: “We understand there is a lot of concern amongst our residents and communities following the firearms discharges on Blacker Road and Ruskin Grove.

“I want to reassure residents that we treat all firearms incidents extremely seriously and that they will not be tolerated in Kirklees or West Yorkshire.

“I want to reassure the community that these incidents are our utmost priority and are being dealt with robustly. We have made arrests in connection with the incidents, both of which were targeted attacks and are continuing to work around the clock on the extensive investigations.

“ West Yorkshire Police has a dedicated team of officers in the Firearms Prevent Team – a specialist unit that investigates firearms discharges and does all it can to bring the perpetrators responsible to justice. We take a proactive approach to removing firearms from the streets of Kirklees and West Yorkshire to ensure that the people who live, work and visit our towns and cities are safe .”

Chief Supt Sykes added: “Our neighbourhood policing teams are also very active in the communities; we have enhanced our high visibility patrols around the affected areas, so that residents feel supported and reassured and we are liaising with community partners and the local authority with continual updates.

“I also want to send a direct message to those involved in the use of firearms and violent crime: you will be caught and you will more than likely serve a prison sentence. Those who illegally carry or conceal weapons are negative role models and need to be removed from our communities.”

Anyone with any information about either of the incidents are urged to contact the police to assist with the ongoing investigation via 101 quoting crime reference number 13180389966 or information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.