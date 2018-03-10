Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have arrested four more people in connection with the shooting at Raja’s takeaway.

The latest arrests were made during armed raids in Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury, the early hours of this morning.

Raja’s manager Adil Arshad Mahmood, 24, was shot three times as he tackled a masked gunman who burst in demanding cash in the early hours of March 5.

He suffered serious injuries and is in intensive care in hospital.

Today police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 25-year-old woman, 32-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in the same operation.

The four remain in police custody for questioning.

On March 8, police arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and two further men aged 20 and 22, for assisting an offender.

The 24-year-old remains in custody under arrest, while the other two men have been released without charge.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said: “At 1.45am, West Yorkshire Police conducted a raid in Gledhill Terrace, Dewsbury Moor.

“Twenty-five to 30 armed police officers grinded the door of [a house] then threw flashbangs, waking the entire estate, and then arresting two males and two females.

“Neighbours were screamed at to stay indoors.

“Police tape is now up and cordoned off.”

Local man Toby Brearley said he heard gunshots, but a police spokesperson said the loud noises may have actually been police tactics used in the arrests.

He said: “Heard about 30 gunshots in Beckett area from over the field and police screaming and floods of cop cars.”

He added there were raids on a few houses in Gledhill Terrace and he also heard gunshots from that direction.

Senior investigating officer Det Chief Insp Jim Griffiths, from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are continuing enquiries regarding this incident and have now made four more arrests as those investigations continue locally.”

Anyone who has any information can contact police via 101, quoting crime reference number 13180105070.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.