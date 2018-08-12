Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More details have been released about the proposal to close Huddersfield’s historic Post Office at Northumberland Street and merge it with the New Street branch.

After the shock plans were revealed by the Examiner in June, with a furious Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman denouncing it as “a nasty little plot”, the Post Office has now released further information.

The new branch will be called Huddersfield Post Office and would open from Monday to Saturday 9am to 5.30pm. The relocation is expected to take place in January 2019 subject to public consultation.

The new Huddersfield Post Office will be housed within the vacant premises previously known as Big Outlet Store at 65-67 New Street. The premises would be completely refurbished and the Post Office will be within a dedicated area with eight serving positions.

The 103-year-old Northumberland Street landmark branch is seen by many residents as a much-loved institution which they have visited for decades.

One female resident told the Examiner at the time: “So very depressing to hear about another piece of history going the way of so much of the town centre . So many of these historical buildings are gone, and what has replaced them has changed the charm and character of our town.”

In January 2017 the Post Office revealed it was looking at its New Street branch in Huddersfield town centre and was inviting bidders to take it on as a franchise.

Roger Gale, Post Office’s network and sales director, said: “The most effective way to secure the long term viability of our services in Huddersfield is with a retail partner in a central location. We are confident that our proposal is the best way of safeguarding services for years to come.

“By opening branches with retailers, bringing the benefits of shared footfall and overheads we are able to keep our presence in key locations.”

Public consultation has just begun on the proposed move and will continue until 19 September.

The same wide range of products and services would still be available, with the exception of the Biometric Enrolment Service for the Home Office which is available at New Street Post Office, but DVLA Photocard Driving Licence renewal and Security Industry Authority (SIA) licence application services would still be available.

For reasons outside Post Office Limited’s control, it cannot yet confirm whether a cash machine will be available at the new branch. The provision of a cash machine is subject to a survey by the Post Office’s cash machine provider, operational considerations, relevant consent and planning permission.

The question many residents will now be asking is what will happen to the old post office on Northumberland Street which is owned by the Royal Mail and leased to the Post Office.

The Northumberland Street branch was officially opened on October 31, 1914, with the Mayor of Huddersfield, Alderman J Blamires, posting the first letter.

Plans for an elaborate ceremony had been scrapped as the First World War had broken out just weeks before.

Northumberland Street post office was designed in a generally classical style by architect C P Wilkinson, from the Office of Works.

It was his first major post office scheme and he went on to design more than 30 post office buildings across northern England and North Wales.

• Views and comments on the plans can be submitted via postofficeviews.co.uk , to comments@postoffice.co.uk or by post to FREEPOST Your Comments.