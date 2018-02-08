The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Temperatures are set to plummet overnight leading to the risk of more snow and ice in Huddersfield.

Weather experts have issued the second severe weather warning this week for overnight tonight (Thurs) and into tomorrow morning.

The snow and ice is likely to affect the roads, public transport and could cause hazardous conditions on roads and pavements.

A spokesperson for the Met office said: “Following a spell of rain and hill snow, temperatures will fall quickly allowing widespread ice to form on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads. Heavy sleet, hail and snow showers will follow.

“There is a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible. The warning has been updated to extend it further south and east, whilst delaying the start time to midnight.”

Weather warnings were issued earlier this week after overnight snowfall in Huddersfield on Tuesday.