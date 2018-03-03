The video will start in 8 Cancel

Thousands of youngsters have found out where they’re going to school in September.

Kirklees Council’s secondary school offers were revealed in the early hours of Thursday.

More than 5,000 children will be moving up to high school later this year.

For the second year running almost 97% of families have been successfully matched to one of their preferred secondary schools.

A total of 4,575 families (86.8% of applicants) got their first choice, with 378 (7.2%) and 147 (2.8%) gaining places at their second and third preferences respectively.

Of the 4,908 who will transfer from primary school into year 7, 96.6% have been allocated a place at one of the schools stated as a preference on their application.

A further 362 students will transfer to year 9 from a middle school, and 99.2% of these have been allocated a place at their first preference school.

Clr Masood Ahmed, cabinet member for schools, said: “I am delighted that so many children have got a place at one of their preferred schools.

“Schools across Kirklees offer excellent educational opportunities for young people and help prepare our young people for the future.

“We work closely with local schools to ensure the making the move to a new school is stress free and enjoyable for both students and their parents.”

Kirklees Council has said parents who are unhappy with their result have until March 29 to appeal.