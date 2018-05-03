The video will start in 8 Cancel

A motorcycle collided with a pedestrian on Bradford Road this morning.

The accident happened on the carriageway heading towards Huddersfield, near the junction with Netheroyd Hill Road, closing that side of the road for around an hour.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the scene at 7.28am where a motorcycle rider and a pedestrian were both found with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

A spokesperson for the police said: “Two males were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening.

“The rider is in his 40s and the pedestrian is in his late 20s.”

Police closed the carriageway towards Huddersfield to allow for clean-up and vehicle removal. The road was reopened at 8.44am.

A woman who lives nearby did not see the collision but heard the ambulances arrive.

She said: “There were two [police] cars there and two ambulances. There looked to be two cars facing down the road.

“There was a lot going on - all the school buses were held up and a great big lorry got stuck.”

She said the junction at the bottom of Netheroyd Hill had previously been a bad spot for accidents but there had not been one for some time.

She added: “We were always having bumps at one point.”

Another witness described a black car being towed from the scene.

A spokesperson for the Yorkshire Ambulance service told the Examiner both patients were taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

“We were called at 7.29am to an incident on Bradford Road.

“Two ambulances were sent to the scene and two people were taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.”