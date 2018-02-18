Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This shocking video of young motorists abusing a biker and driving dangerously has gone viral.

The victim's girlfriend shared the helmet cam footage showing their appalling behaviour along Cleckheaton roads on a busy Sunday afternoon.

She posted the video on Facebook but asked the Examiner not to publish her name or her boyfriend's who was driving the bike.

The footage shows the male motorcyclist passing a group of youths - some with L plates displayed - stopped at the side of the road on their scrambler bikes.

As he passes the group they follow and speed past when they reach a roundabout, one biker driving along the pavement while another appears to goad the motorcyclist as he passes ahead of him to the right.

The victim accelerates past them to distance himself but the youths catch up and speed past in a convoy ahead of him.

Once again the motorcyclist tries to drive away before his ordeal is brought to an end at a set of temporary traffic lights.

There he pulls over as the reckless group continue their journey, ignoring a red light as they gesticulate back towards him.

The victim's shocked girlfriend commented: "Nobody should have to put up with this kind of thing no matter what you ride or drive.

"When they try and hit and push you off the road it's everything going through your head. Scared, angry, wondering if you're going to get kicked or knocked off and (they'll take) your bike."

She added that the group were "sick, stupid little boys" for hitting her boyfriend's bike and then riding off when he tried to confront them.