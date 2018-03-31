The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s the ultimate glamper van.

This Volkswagen Campervan features a handmade leather and oak interior ... and bespoke £3,500 matching trailer.

The price tag may be an eye-watering £45,000 but it’s the ultimate in luxury travel.

And it’s gone on sale in Huddersfield after staff at a used car dealership spent 12 months lovingly restoring it.

The vehicle has been a star attraction at the St Andrews Motor Company in Leeds Roads since it went on display in the showroom.

Director Tim Marsden said: “It’s really beautiful and puts smiles on other people’s faces.

“They come over and take pictures with it and selfies, taking about when their father or grandfather had one.”

The 2011 built kombi 1.4 litre water cooled camper was imported from Brazil.

There the model was built for 56 years until production ceased in 2013.

St Andrews Motors then bought the vehicle in a repossession sale and staff set about transforming it.

Tim said: “It’s been a labour of love and we had about eight or nine different people working on it over 12 months.

“It was in good condition but just plain white.

“We had it sprayed red and created a bespoke interior with oak and hand-stitched leather and had a matching red and white trailer made.”

The vehicle features a full leather interior including a bed, a handmade wooden steering wheel with all chrome surround and R for Ronnie embossed on it.

There’s a large capacity chest fridge, a TV and DVD player, chrome interior knobs, handmade carpets in the cab and living areas, a blow up awning and room for a table and chairs for four people.

Tim said: “It has only 11,000km (approximately 6,800 miles) on the clock.

“It does drive very fast but driving it is like having therapy - it slows you down and it’s a nice feeling.”

The campervan was restored as a demo vehicle to showcase the work of the company and has travelled to various festivals including Camper Jam, Busfest and Camper Calling.

It was the first model of its kind to be restored by St Andrews Motor Company, which was established 50 years ago, but Tim said that he’s decided that the time is right to sell it.

He said: “It’s not cheap but it’s a fabulous unit. I think the person who buys it will be retired and want to spend some time travelling.

“But when the day comes I don’t know if I’ll be able to sell it!”