Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you're caught driving at 35mph in a 30mph zone there's a fair chance you won't be fined and your licence won't be endorsed.

That's because police generally won't prosecute a driver for speeding as long they aren't driving at much more than 10% above the speed limit.

But top roads policing officer Chief Constable Anthony Bangham says the current 'buffer zone' system tells motorists 'it is OK to speed'.

Mr Bangham, who is strongly in favour of a tougher approach, believes the current practice could be contributing to greater numbers of injuries on our roads.

Under the 'buffer zone' system police won't prosecute speeding drivers if they are going no faster than 10% above the speed limit – plus 2mph.

For example, if you're caught travelling at 35mph in a 30mph zone, 57mph in a 50mph zone and at 79mph on the motorway it's unlikely you'll receive a fine and points on your licence.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

But if the buffer zone was abolished drivers could be hit with a fine and penalty points for going at just 1mph over the speed limit.

The proposal, which is part of an official review, could face opposition from the chief officers of other cash-strapped police forces who fear they may not be able to enforce such strict laws.

It also faces protests from motorists who believe the tougher system will treat them as 'cash cows'.

In the official report Mr Bangham, who is the chief constable of West Mercia Police, noted how fatal accidents had increased by 4% in 2016 after years of falling rates of serious accidents.

Huddersfield-based national road safety charity Brake said it was 'fully supportive' of the stricter system.