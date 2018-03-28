Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The chance of your car failing its MOT test is an annual worry for most of us.

That risk may just have gone up as the government has today confirmed the rule changes due in just eight weeks.

They include a new system of ranking the faults with your car.

The RAC has criticised the plan saying it "fears many motorists could end up being confused".

Five significant changes will be brought in from May 20, including new defect types, stricter rules for diesel car emissions, a set of new tests, a new MOT certificate, and some vehicles over 40 years old becoming exempt.

The changes will affect cars, vans, motorcycles and other light passenger vehicles.

Defects found during the MOT will be categorised as either:

dangerous

major

minor

The category the MOT tester gives each item will depend on the type of problem and how serious it is. Anything declared 'dangerous' or 'major' will result in a fail.

Minor defects and advisories will still be documented.

Emissions testing is also going to get tougher for diesel cars with a diesel particulate filter (DPF) - which is most built in the past decade. Any sign of smoke or evidence that the DPF has been tampered with and you will fail.

A host of new checks are also coming for motorists, some which you would have thought would have been included years ago, while others have been adopted to reflect the changes to cars.

The new checks include:

if tyres are obviously under-inflated

if the brake fluid has been contaminated

for fluid leaks posing an environmental risk

brake pad warning lights and if brake pads or discs are missing

reversing lights on vehicles first used from September 1, 2009

headlight washers on vehicles first used from September 1, 2009 (if they have them)

daytime running lights on vehicles first used from March 1, 2018 (most of these vehicles will have their first MOT in 2021 when they’re 3 years old)

The MOT certificate is changing again, just six years after the last revamp to make it more basic.

It will list any defects under the new categories, so they’re clear and easy to understand.

Lastly, cars, vans, motorcycles and other light passenger vehicles won’t need to have an MOT if they’re over 40 years old and have not been substantially modified.

At the moment, only vehicles first built before 1960 are exempt from needing an MOT.

The government has said the maximum fees for MOTs won’t change.

In January 2018, the government decided to keep the age a vehicle needs its first MOT test at three years rather than extend it to four.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said the latest tweaks to the test would confuse the public and would leave MOT testers having to make subjective decisions.

He said: "While on the surface this change, which is part of an EU Directive due to come into force in May, seems like a sensible move, we fear many motorists could end up being confused.

"Rather than MOT failures simply being black and white, the new system creates the potential for confusion as testers will have to make a judgement as to whether faults are 'Dangerous', 'Major' or 'Minor'.

"We understand the Government has little choice in the matter, but gut instinct says if the system isn't broken, why mess with it?"