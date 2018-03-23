Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A driver lied to police that he didn’t know about his driving ban - after being arrested for the second time for getting behind the wheel while disqualified.

Tamas Csanyi received a suspended jail term after Kirklees magistrates heard how he was pulled over twice during a four month period.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to two sets of charges of driving while disqualified and using a vehicle without insurance.

Csanyi, of Common Road in Staincliffe, Batley , was banned from driving for six months late last year.

He was first stopped by police as he drove a Renault Scenic near to his home on November 15.

Roadside checks showed that the father-of-three was disqualified from driving until May 5 but he claimed that he wasn’t aware of the ban and had no money for insurance.

The second offence occurred on March 8 when police carrying out roadside checks stopped the Vauxhall Astra Csanyi was driving on Bradford Road in Batley.

Alex Bozman, prosecuting, told magistrates: “In interview he was vague about whose car it was.

“He was dishonest in his reply when he was asked: ‘Are you aware of your driving disqualification?

“He said ‘no’ and that he didn’t know anything about it. It was quite clear that he was made aware of the disqualification in the earlier interview.

“That’s an aggravating factor in the case.

“The explanation for his journey was that he was going to get a pizza from the shop so he accepted that it wasn’t an emergency.”

The Hungarian national claimed that the real reason he was driving was to get to cash in hand jobs to send money to his family back home.

Magistrates sentenced Csanyi to 16 weeks in custody, suspended for a year.

He was banned from driving for a further 17 months and will have to pay £115 victim surcharge.