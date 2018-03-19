Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers are being warned of the closure of a slip road onto the M62 which will affect motorists for two nights this week.

Highways England are closing the eastbound entry slip road at Ainley Top for two nights from Thursday March 22 for electrical work to be carried out.

The closures will take place between 8am and 6am on Thursday and Friday. Drivers will be able to follow a signed diversion route.

Highways England have released details of roadworks at several locations across the Yorkshire roads network over the coming days.

These include:

* The overnight closure of the northbound entry slip road at junction 40 (Ossett) of the M1 on Monday March 19 and Wednesday March 21. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

* The northbound exit slip road at junction 41 of the M1 will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday March 20.

The southbound entry slip road at junction 42 will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday March 21. The southbound entry slip road at junction 41 will also be fully closed overnight for two nights from Thursday March 22. The closures are for technology work and will take place between 8pm and 6am. Diversions will be in place.

* The northbound carriageway of the M1 between junction 37 (Dodworth) and junction 38 (Haigh) will be fully closed overnight on Monday March 19 for carriageway repair work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

* The M606 southbound link to the M62 westbound will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday March 19 for bridge work. The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads at junction 26 on Wednesday March 21. The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads at junction 26 on Wednesday March 22. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

Highways England said the planned works could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

A spokesman said: “All our improvement work is carried out with the aim of causing as little disruption as possible.”