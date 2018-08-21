Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For drivers on the M62 it's been a source of frustration for decades — why is there no westbound exit ramp and eastbound entry ramp at junction 23?

We've all done it. An infinite column of traffic coming off at junction 24, you try to sneak in further along but there's no space and suddenly junction 24 is in your rear view mirror.

On most motorways, the following junction would allow you to quickly turn around but that's when you remember it's junction 23 up next and there's no exit ramp off the M62 .

It's not just the missing exit ramp though, going east bound there isn't an entry ramp either.

For a long time the A643 alleviated the issue of the missing entry ramp some what, but with 82 new homes coming to the area that route is only going to get busier.

So why is there no entry or exit ramp?

Going back to the original question, the Examiner did a bit of research but there was no obvious reason for the missing ramp.

However Highways England were able to clear up the matter. A spokesperson said: "The reason for no exit westbound is due to the land around there, it is privately owned around that location."

A quick look at Google Maps over the area shows an additional issue of space with a housing estate adjacent to the road.

A report in the Examiner from July 2015 quoted a Highways England asset manager as saying: “Lindley Moor Road is very close to the M62 so there is no room to accommodate an additional off-slip within the existing highway layout.

“To facilitate this proposal would require either re-aligning the M62 to the north or demolishing part of the Mount housing estate to move Lindley Moor Road to the south. Clearly neither of these suggestions would be either economical or easy to implement.”

In relation to a loop off-slip road over the M62, the officer says: “...this would seem uneconomical and extremely difficult to implement, given the existing topography.”