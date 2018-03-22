Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You can’t beat the smell of sizzling bacon as you dish up a Sunday morning fry up.

But have you ever craved it so badly you’d be willing to stop right there on the motorway?

That’s what one HGV driver was caught doing on the M62 much to the bemusement of West Yorkshire Police.

The force’s contact centre tweeted about the incident this morning (Thurs), when the driver was found cooking the most important meal of the day on the hard shoulder at junction 27 near Birstall - renowned for being one of the busiest not only in West Yorkshire but nationwide.

Police tweeted: “Breakfast time on the M62 at J27, HGV driver on the hard shoulder with a mini cooker making his breakfast”.

They added: “Not the best place for #extremecooking”.

When the M62 was newly built but unfinished, authorities recorded people stopping on the hard shoulder near Scammonden – the highest motorway point in the country – for scenic picnics.

Stopping on the hard shoulder is illegal in the UK unless in cases of an emergency, if your vehicle has broken down or if instructed to do so by police. Penalties can be a minimum of a £100 fine and three driving licence penalty points.