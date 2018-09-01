Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Few motorists would ever have the front to park without permission on another person's driveway.

But such things do happen and removing the offending vehicle while staying on the right side of the law can be complicated and drawn out.

Thankfully, the RAC has written a guide on how to protect your driveway and what to do should some unscrupulous driver park on it.

It does get complicated though.

First of all parking on someone else's land is NOT a criminal offence so the police can't do anything if that has happened.

It is, however, a civil offence. Parking on, or even stepping onto, someone else's private property is trespassing – and trespassing is a civil offence.

You would have to go through a civil court which could order the removal of the vehicle. It can, however, be costly and time-consuming and should be considered a last resort.

What can the council do?

If the vehicle is blocking a public highway – for example, the vehicle is encroaching onto the pavement – the council has the right to remove it.

If the vehicle is on a public highway and is blocking your driveway the council can remove it.

If the vehicle has no tax, insurance or MOT – or is in a dangerous condition – the council may also remove it.

If the car has no registered keeper, is significantly damaged, has missing number plates or has been stationary for a long time, the council may be able to remove it.

Removing the car yourself

You could hire a tow truck or a flatbed lorry with a hoist to remove the nuisance vehicle – but you would be liable for any damage caused to the vehicle during its removal.

And by simply dumping the car elsewhere – or pushing it onto the road – you may be committing other offences.

What can I do to protect my driveway?

Put up a lockable gate, chain barrier or bollards.

But do not even think of vandalising the offending vehicle as you could end being prosecuted for criminal damage.

The Highway Code

Under the Highway Code you cannot park: