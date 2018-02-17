The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Motorists will now face a £100 fine if they park at a popular Marsh car park which had been free to use for the past 25 years or more.

Raj Handa, who owns Playworld children’s soft play area in Westbourne Road, decided to act after customers complained the car park was often full and they had to park elsewhere.

The 80-space car park which is at the back of The Croppers Arms pub has been a source of tension over the years.

In October 2012 Huddersfield businessman Afzal Khan, who leases the building and car park to Mr Handa, placed large boulders across the car park.

This infuriated local residents who were forced to find spaces elsewhere in the busy shopping area which is a magnet for fast food fans.

Mr Handa, a father-of-two, spent £400,000 converting the former Lodges supermarket and after that a DIY store, into a dedicated skating centre.

It features 500 pairs of skates, seating for 150 spectators and a retro DJ as well as a play gym for little ones as well as impressive dining with food from around the world.

It opened in May 2014 to rave reviews and has never looked back creating 30 jobs in the process.

Mr Handa said: “Playworld car park is now under the control of a car park management company seven days a week.

“The car park is free for customers and their families who are visiting Playworld. They register their cars at reception while visiting Playworld.

“Non-Playworld customers who park there unauthorisedly will be subject to a parking charge, (it’s £100 but reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days).

“However, we still offer eight free car park spaces for Marsh shoppers for one hour’s free parking at the bottom of the car park which is clearly signposted.

“Playworld recently spent over £3,000 covering the potholes for its customers to be safe while driving into the car park.

“Over the past year families visiting Playworld have had to park elsewhere due to non-customers using the car park.

“We have even had coaches visiting the area parking their coaches for more than four days in a row completely blocking the whole car park resulting in Playworld lots of regular customers.

“Since the scheme started just after the new year it has been greatly welcomed by all our customers especially for those families with young children and pushchairs who can use the facilities without worrying about safe parking.

“It’s been absolutely great.”