Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mourners who attended a funeral service at Huddersfield Crematorium say they were “appalled” at the levels of cleanliness inside.

They said owners Kirklees Council “should be ashamed” of the “dirty and scruffy” state of the building in Fixby, which, alongside Dewsbury Crematorium, is in line for improvements costing £3.3m.

Jane Schofield, 70, from Skelmanthorpe, attended the crematorium with her husband, Barrie, 75.

She said the poor state of the building reflected badly on Huddersfield, especially for those that were from out of town.

“It warrants something better,” she said. “It’s looked a bit tired for a long time but there has been a definite deterioration in the standard of the whole building.”

Mrs Schofield said chair legs were visibly covered in dust. There was a line of dust on the carpet round the corners of the room where the vacuum cleaner had obviously missed for some considerable time and brass door plates were covered in finger marks.

Displays of plastic flowers on the walls also looked “more than decidedly tired.”

'I said to my husband, ‘For God’s sake, don’t bring me here!'

Reacting to suggestions that the place merely needed a significant clean, Mrs Schofield said: “It’s more than that.

“People come to funerals from outside the local area. What must people think of Huddersfield Crematorium?

“A lot of people wouldn’t notice but I think a considerable number would and it wouldn’t give a very favourable impression.

“Even the celebrant at the ceremony felt obliged to apologise to us for the lack of cleanliness. She noticed me looking. She pointed out the brass plate on the door. It hadn’t been cleaned for a long time.

“She felt that it wasn’t as it should be for an occasion like that. It was dirty and scruffy. My husband and I were appalled. What a poor example of the town this is. Kirklees Council should be ashamed.

“I said to my husband, ‘For God’s sake, don’t bring me here!’”

Joanne Bartholomew, Kirklees Council’s service director for commercial, regulatory and operational services, said: “We are sorry to hear that anyone visiting the chapel has been disappointed by the experience.

“Our crematoria staff work hard to make sure that the chapel is clean, tidy and set out in line with the wishes of families.

“The crematorium is in action every day of the week and as with any well-used facility there comes a time when it becomes worn and needs updating.

“Plans are in place undertake a series of front of house improvements during September and October.

“Hopefully customers will see a transformation to the interior decor and facilities in future, leading to a more positive experience for those families attending services at the crematorium.

“During the works we will not be holding any ceremonies in the chapel, but direct cremation will still be available to funeral directors.”