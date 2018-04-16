Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mother has admitted killing her baby son after he died falling from a flat window in West Yorkshire.

Elliot Procter, who was 18-months-old, suffered fatal injuries after he fell from the sixth floor window at Newcastle House in Bradford in October.

His mother Gemma Procter, 23, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility in a hearing at Bradford Crown Court today (Mon).

Procter was due to go on trial for murder today but admitted the lesser charge of manslaughter. The plea was accepted by the court and she faces sentencing later this year.

Procter appeared in the dock in a black and white striped blouse and black jacket in the 10-minute hearing. No details were revealed about what happened in the run-up to the tragic incident which took place at the flats in the Barkerend area of the city on October 21.

The defendant waved to a woman in the public gallery and blew her a kiss as she was led from the dock.

Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC said there was a “massive interest” in the case, “quite rightly.”

He told Procter, of Newcastle House, Bradford: “We will resolve this matter, come what may, on June 15 when all the doctors and everybody else who needs to have a say have reported to me.”

The judge said sentencing will take place on that day and remanded Procter in custody.