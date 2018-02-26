Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A mum pushed a pensioner over in a row over dog mess outside her home.

Natasha Dawkins said she snapped when the 72-year-old called her a ‘n****r’.

She had confronted the OAP after seeing his dog fouling on the popular school route near to her Almondbury home.

Dawkins, 35, pleaded guilty to assault when she appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court .

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said that she saw the victim, who she had some history with, walk by her Cemetery Road address on September 15.

He told magistrates: “Dawkins made a remark about dog mess and he made a remark about some driving issues.

“He walked away and was pushed to the floor from behind.

“She came back and said to her friend: ‘He called me a n*****r and that’s why I pushed him. Anybody who calls me a n****r gets pushed’.”

Magistrates were told that the victim suffered soreness to his side and his clothes were muddied as a result of his fall.

A pregnant woman who witnessed the incident called police.

Jonathan Slawinski, mitigating, explained that his client lived near to a route children would use as a short cut on their way to school.

He told magistrates: “There have been problems with dog faeces being left there.

“It’s a hazard, unhealthy for the children and it should be picked up.

“The defendant had dropped her son off at school, she noticed this man with the dog again and that issue arose (as) his dog had been fouling the pavement.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Magistrates were told that the victim accused Dawkins of driving her car without an MOT and tax and she believed that he had been checking up on the vehicle.

Mr Slawinski added that the final straw came when the pensioner walked away, calling Dawkins a ‘n****r’.

He told magistrates: “She snapped and pushed him.

“It was extreme verbal provocation of a serious nature and he may have been shocked (but) she was deeply offended.”

Magistrates gave Dawkins a conditional discharge for 18 months.

She will have to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.