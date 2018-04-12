Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A young footballer was found hanged by her mother and sister who battled in vain to save her life in a 'heartbreaking tragedy'.

And an inquest has ruled that 20-year-old Lauren Alexandra Brown may have been making a cry for help when she died.

Lauren, of New Mill Road, Honley , was found by her mother and sister at around 10pm on September 28 last year hanged next to football pitch at Hepworth FC in Holmfirth devastating family, friends and players at the club.

She could not be revived despite the frantic efforts of her mother, Sarah-Louise Brown, and sister Danielle, who cut Lauren down and performed CPR until emergency services arrived.

Bradford Coroner’s Court heard how Lauren, who had gone through periods of depression and low moods, had sent a series of worrying messages to relatives and friends on the evening she died.

Previously she had been to see a doctor but had not been diagnosed with any mental health illness. She had not continued with counselling.

One of her messages said that she was going away. Another asked: “Have you ever honestly thought about killing yourself?”

She stated that she “did not want to be here anymore.”

On the day of her death Lauren exchanged a string of messages with her mother that included “normal chat”, but they became more alarming as the hours went on.

One read: “I am sorry I was such a demon child. Now I am just a demon adult.”

Lauren also had a lengthy text conversation with her friend Laura Watts, who passed on her concerns to Lauren’s mother. One message said: “See you on the other side”.

Another read: “Everything hurts me too much.”

The court heard evidence that Lauren was unhappy in her job as an apprentice at Kirklees Transport Services in Huddersfield. There had been issues with her dress and her behaviour towards colleagues, for which she had received a warning.

She had also been assaulted outside a pub in the weeks before her death which had “shook her up”. Doctors said there was no evidence of any ongoing medical issues that related to her death.

Giving a narrative conclusion, Coroner Martin Fleming said the proximity of the football field to her mother’s home and the nature of the Snapchat messages that provided a location indicated that Lauren might have wanted to be found.

He described the case as “heartbreakingly tragic.”

He added: “Lauren was found in the most distressing circumstances imaginable. According to the pathologist her death was by way of asphyxiation. It’s more likely than not that she put herself in the position she was found in.

“But before I can find that she intended to take her life I must be satisfied that when she did the act that she fully intended those consequences that resulted in her death.

“Lauren was struggling with depression and although she was sending worrying texts her mother believes that Lauren was the type of person who wanted one-to-one attention and she could sometimes be dramatic. On occasions it was hard to know if she really meant what she was saying.

“Throughout all of these worrying text messages her friend was able to easily track her whereabouts. Having considered the totality of the evidence I cannot exclude the possibility that Lauren intended to be found and stopped. This may well have been a cry for help.”

By way of a narrative conclusion Mr Fleming said Lauren put herself in the position in which she was found but that her intentions remained unclear.

In 2015 when she was 18 Lauren was shortlisted for a Huddersfield Examiner community award in the Student Community category as a dedicated volunteer, air cadet and football coach.

She was a sergeant at Huddersfield 59 Squadron of the Air Cadets and a football coach and manager who promoted women’s football at Lepton Highlanders.

She was studying at Huddersfield New College and was nominated by Student Engagement Manager Lee Speight, who said: “Lauren has been an active and influential part of her community.”