A 20-year-old driver who is accused of a pub car park murder has told a jury his vehicle was being attacked at the time of the fatal collision.

Dewsbury man Jonathan Binns, 32, suffered multiple injuries when he was hit by a car during a disturbance outside the Scarborough pub in Thornhill almost a year ago.

The prosecution has alleged that the victim was deliberately run over by Jaelan Herlt’s Ford Fiesta, but yesterday the defendant told a jury at Bradford Crown Court that his vehicle was being attacked by a group of males.

Herlt, of Derwent Road, Dewsbury, said he saw his friend Khaleem Harris struggling with three or four men and shouted “let’s go.”

The defendant denied being involved in any violence himself or threatening to “shank” anybody and claimed that the men were coming towards his car after he turned the ignition on.

Herlt, who denies charges of murder and violent disorder, said it sounded like the men were hitting, or maybe kicking, his car and shouting something like “get out of the f****** car”.

He said he was scared about the men getting into his vehicle and told them to get out of the way.

Herlt claimed that the majority of the men moved and the car started moving slowly, but he then saw a man and a woman in his path and drove round them.

“I remember seeing a male come from the corner of my eye on the passenger side,” he told the court.

Herlt said the man was on the bonnet of his car as he drove forward, but he then just “disappeared” and he thought he had jumped off.

He said it felt like he had run over someone’s legs and he panicked.

“We know Mr Herlt that Jonathan Binns lost his life in this incident,” said his barrister Peter Moulson QC.

“Did you intend to kill him?”

“No. I didn’t even mean to hurt him,” replied Herlt.

“I didn’t know where he was. He just came out of nowhere.”

Herlt, who was 19 at the time, drove off in the Fiesta with his friend Khaleem Harris and Harris’ girlfriend and later abandoned the car in the Hall Lane area.

Herlt said he didn’t stop after leaving the car park because his vehicle was being attacked and he thought his life would be in danger.

The defendant texted his girlfriend that evening telling her “something bad’s happened” and he later found out that Mr Binns was in a bad way.

“How were you feeling on hearing that news?” asked Mr Moulson.

“A bit upset about it,” Herit replied. “I was shocked and scared. I didn’t know what to say or do.

“I just thought I went over someone’s legs.”

In later texts to his girlfriend Herlt said he’d done something bad and he thought he had killed someone.

During questioning by prosecutor Nicholas Lumley QC Herlt said he panicked when the man was on the bonnet and suggested that when he came off the clutch the car had “jolted”.

Harris, 20, of North Road, Dewsbury, has also denied charges of murder, violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon.

The pair are on trial alongside eight other Dewsbury men aged between 17 and 21 who all deny the violent disorder charge.

The trial continues.