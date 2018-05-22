Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s the end of an era after the closure of a long-established family-run bookies with shops across Huddersfield.

Jack Pearson (Turf Accountants) shut down earlier this month, closing all 10 shops with 18 members of staff losing their jobs.

A former worker, who asked not to be named, told the Examiner that staff had been made redundant on May 4, following the shock decision to close.

The man said: “It’s the end of an era. Jack Pearson’s name was synonymous with betting and the company has been going for around 45 years stretching back to 1973 or thereabouts.

“It’s part of Huddersfield’s heritage and culture. Everyone had heard of Jack Pearson. We grew up with the name. It was part of our landscape.”

The firm had its HQ in Wood Street in Huddersfield town centre and there were shops in Almondbury, Lindley, Fartown, Honley, Lockwood, Crosland Moor, Waterloo, Milnsbridge, Meltham and Holmfirth.

“I think the decision to close the betting shops was due to a mixture of things,” said the man. “Jack is in his mid to late 80s and I think he thought enough was enough.

“There had been as many as 27 shops at one time but that figure had dwindled to 10 by the end, all of which were owned by the company.

“Five of the staff had worked there for less than two years so they were easily disposed of.

“Everyone was quite surprised at the speed at which it happened though some of us had known what was in the pipeline for quite a while.

“Needless to say it didn’t go down very well but he has had a good run and there it is. I expect the shops will all be sold now.

“Four members of staff had worked for the company for over 15 years so there was quite a bit of loyalty to Jack.

“Especially when you think 50% of the shops ran at a profit. It’s all a bit confusing, to be honest.”