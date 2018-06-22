The video will start in 8 Cancel

A mysterious plan to smash a giant hole through a row of terraced houses to allow a new road has been revived.

The bizarre proposal is part of a long running bid to build 63 homes on disused land in Mirfield.

Despite there being an access road to the site off Old Bank Road, a former tip, the developers are seeking permission to demolish two houses to make a gap for a new entry road to the estate.

The homes affected are rental properties and the residents have told the Examiner they have not been consulted.

The landlord of both the homes earmarked for destruction, Andrea Whitham, has denied any knowledge of the proposal.

The unusual plan has been lodged for the second time by a developer named Paul Robinson of Yorkshire Property Estates Ltd.

It first appeared in 2016 but nothing happened.

Mr Robinson has not left any telephone or email details on the application documents.

The planning papers submitted by him feature three different addresses and a second company name, Sherlock New Homes, none of which have telephone numbers.

Despite extensive inquiries by the Examiner, we have been unable to trace Mr Robinson.

Mrs Whitham, whose late father used to own the large plot behind the Thirsty Man pub, said she was unlikely to sell her homes as renting them out was “vital income” to her.

She told the Examiner: “The development isn’t the problem but I’d be upset to lose those properties as it’s vital income for me.

“I wouldn’t want to sell but I suppose it depends what the offer is.

“But I would be highly surprised if this goes ahead.

“There’s been rumours about it for years but nothing’s ever happened.

“And besides, there’s other ways onto the site so I don’t understand why this has been done.”

Debbie Smith, who lives in one of the threatened houses and also operates a flower and wedding hire business from a rented shop on the existing access road, said she had been approached by someone who wanted to buy her shop but she told them she did not own it.

She said she had spoken to people who were doing testing on the site last year.

“I asked them and said are you in charge of this and they said they were,” she said.

“I said do you think you’re going to get planning and they said, ‘Yes, we’re certain we are’.

“It was their land.”

Reports submitted with the application reveal the site was once mined for coal and there is potential instability which would have to be addressed before development could begin.

Kirklees Council officials have calculated that the developer would need to cough up more than £150,000 towards expanding school places in the area.

The application is likely to go before one of the council’s planning committees.