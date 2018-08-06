Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mystery surrounds the cause of a blaze at a waste site near Brighouse.

The fire started yesterday (Sunday) afternoon next to the Brow Mills industrial estate in Hipperholme.

At its peak, six fire engines with up to 30 firefighters from across West Yorkshire were at the scene battling the blaze.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Crews were called to the site on Halifax Road at 2.15pm and the main road was shut off to the public due to fears about toxic smoke. Reports that the site’s owner was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation remain unconfirmed.

Rastrick, Dewsbury, Stanningley and Illingworth fire stations all attended the scene.

Resident Paul Kershaw, whose home was badly smoke damaged by the blaze, said: “I had just woken up from the night shift and I could smell the smoke and rang the fire brigade. They had it under control very quickly but it was massive.”

(Image: Paul Kershaw)

Local businesses on the estate said the fire began in a yard next to one of the homes adjacent to the site.

Firefighters remained at the scene until around 2am this morning and are back there today on a scaled-down operation to keep it under control.

A crew member from Rastrick said it was currently unclear how the fire started, and that he didn’t know if anyone had been injured.