NHS provider Locala has announced its new chief executive.

After almost six months of searching, the community healthcare provider has revealed a former hospital chief has taken the helm.

Karen Jackson joins the Batley based social enterprise – which provides most of the district nurses in Kirklees – from her previous role as interim chief executive of Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust.

She previously had a role as improvement director with national organisation NHS Improvement, formerly known as Monitor, where she was programme manager for the West Yorkshire Acceleration Zone, reporting directly to the Secretary of State.

Prior to that she was chief executive for North Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust, a complex acute and community healthcare provider with turnover of over £300m.

Karen said: “I am very happy to be joining such an innovative NHS organisation, and particularly one with Locala’s position as a social enterprise.

“I have had experience of managing community healthcare services in the past and firmly believe that the future of healthcare relies on the development and growth of community-based healthcare services.

“Not only that but I have seen first-hand what can be achieved by social enterprises within the healthcare sector.

“They have many opportunities for colleague and service user engagement, and, importantly, for service innovation.

“I am very much looking forward to building on all the great work done by Locala so far, and driving the development of the highest quality community healthcare services in a social enterprise environment.”

Locala chairwoman Diane McKerracher, said: “I am delighted to welcome Karen to the organisation. I am confident that she will provide excellent leadership to our board of directors, and Locala as a whole.

“The past 12 months have seen a focus across Locala on developing high quality services for our patients, Under Karen’s leadership I am confident that we can do even more and deliver an ambitious strategy for the future, one which provides integrated care and innovative partnerships.”

The former chief executive of Locala, Robert Flack, hit the headlines a number of times during his six year tenure.

Mr Flack resigned suddenly last September.

Over the years the Examiner revealed he had received a £26,000 pay rise while nurses and staff got just a few hundred pounds.

Mr Flack also axed a bonus scheme for nurses but then awarded his fellow directors £66,000 in pay rises.

Last year, Locala was rated ‘Inadequate’ – the lowest score – in two areas of its inspection by the regulator, the CQC.