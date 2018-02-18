The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Kirklees-based architect firm has completed a truly sweet deal.

Martin Walsh Architectural (MWA) has overseen the design and installation of confectionery brand Haribo’s first-ever UK store at the London Designer Outlet at Wembley Park.

MWA was architect and principal designer for the scheme, creating the shopfront and internal layout of the store as well as designing the furniture.

Marcus Walsh, director at MWA, said the aim was to reflect the iconic brand’s “fun personality”.

He said: “it was critical that we delivered this, too. When shoppers stepped into the store we wanted them to really feel like they were entering the ‘Happy World of Haribo’.”

Gavin Jones, retail manager at Haribo, said: “We love the finished results. Clever use of colour and bespoke furniture has brought the concept to life whilst utilising the available space, which were important aspects of the store’s design.

“The team at MWA perfectly executed all aspects in line with our vision for the store, which has helped us to create a long-lasting and positive impact on the Haribo shopping experience.”

Working with principal contractor SIM Shopfitting, based in Gomersal, the MWA team designed and delivered the new concept store in just 16 weeks.

Haribo is well-known for sweet treats including Starmix, Tangfastics, Strawbs and Super Mix sold in supermarkets and corner shops across the country.

Now its first-ever sweet shop is one of 50 retailers at the designer outlet, joining the likes of M&S, Gap, Next, Hamleys and Clarks.

MWA, founded in 1976, has completed projects in the commercial, industrial, educational, residential, healthcare and leisure and retail sectors with clients including Batley Grammar School, Tesco, Dewsbury-based Richard Alan Engineering, Cleckheaton carpet firm Westex and housebuilders Barratt Developments and Redrow.