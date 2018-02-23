Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This is not a witch hunt.

This is not an attempt to disregard all the passion and desire that the volunteers at Huddersfield Change Project give to help those sleeping rough.

And this is not the Examiner taking a pot shot at Dave Kennedy and HCP in revenge for his previous comments on our content.

When I arrived at the Examiner 12 months ago we had already produced a series of positive articles about HCP and Dave Kennedy as well as others such as The Mission and the Welcome Centre, proving we do care about those organisations helping the homeless.

But within weeks I was receiving information questioning why the Examiner was promoting HCP when it was not accountable and transparent.

People were asking me why other organisation has to go through lots of red tape to prove the work they are doing is safe and the money they receive in donations is going to the right people, yet HCP does not.

These were not just frustrated former volunteers but police officers, charity workers and other community members who were concerned about HCP working on the streets of Huddersfield with some of the town's most vulnerable people.

Six weeks ago we received the anonymous letter making numerous allegations against HCP.

At that point we decided to look at the organisation - for no other reason than the fact several people had raised concerns.

That is what local websites and newspapers do. We would be letting down our town if a number of people raised concerns about an organisation - be it a charity, the council, the police or HCP - and we repeatedly ignored them. I can assure you they would all be treated the same.

We knew that approaching this subject would be controversial. HCP is a very popular organisation, especially on social media, and rightly so because of the work the volunteers do in going out in the cold time and time again to help those in need.

However just because they give up their time to help others does not mean we should ignore the concerns.

We have spent a lot of time looking at the allegations and trying to engage with HCP so that we can provide a balanced account of the work they do.

Unfortunately HCP did not want to speak to us direct. Many of our social media followers have said the Examiner should just leave them alone to do their work.

But when people are asking questions we should investigate them.

We do not want to see an end to HCP and we do not want those the organisation helps to go without.

But what we do want is for them to meet the criteria every other organisation similar to HCP has to meet.

All we have done is report how they should be accountable, transparent and have the correct paperwork to carry on with the outreach work.

Not only will this make those donating money and goods happier, it will also protect the organisation and volunteers.

And it will bring an end to those with concerns about their work.

Wayne Ankers, Editor