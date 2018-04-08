Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Terrible facial injuries suffered by a youngster not wearing a helmet has sparked a fierce debate over whether they should be made compulsory for cyclists.

Leon Noakes, 14, went over the handlebars and into a wall as he braked too sharply on a steep downhill bend in Mirfield.

Leon – who refused to wear a helmet because it wasn’t “cool” – was catapulted off his bike and was lucky not to have been more seriously hurt.

But the Dewsbury teenager will be left scarred for life after suffering horrific facial injuries.

(Image: UGC)

He suffered deep wounds to his face, forehead and chin and a fractured cheekbone and upper jaw.

He almost lost his left eye as the eyelid was ripped and he was just millimetres from losing his sight.

After the smash in Hopton Lane around 3pm on Tuesday, Leon was rushed to Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield where he underwent three hours of surgery.

In all he had 48 stitches in his face and needed an operation to save his front teeth.

Now his mum Rhian has urged other parents to ensure their children wore helmets and said: “It’s just not worth it.”

Here’s what people had to say on the Examiner’s Facebook page.

Geraldine Senior: Yes, definitely should be a law for wearing helmets. It would also help if there weren’t as many potholes either. My son hit a pothole many years ago, bike went from under him, tarmac burns all down one side of his body which took months to heal and he still has the deep scars on his face. He wears a helmet now, always.

Yvonne Hancock: A helmet saved by daughter’s life one Sunday morning about 25 years ago. We paid a lot of money for helmets then and she came around a sharp bend fast and came of her bike. She had concussion and we were told the helmet saved her life. Helmets are cheaper nowadays and there are trendy children’s patterns. Why wouldn’t you buy one and make your child or family member wear it.

(Image: UGC)

Tony Hodkinson: I did first aid on a poor 12-year-old hit by a car as he came out of a side road. No helmet and he died shortly afterwards

If you’d seen what I saw that day you would make your child wear a helmet. It would have saved his life, I have no doubt.

Laura Field: I always make my son wear his but he always gets called a baby by the other kids. It’s not cool to wear a helmet.

Sarah Rowbottom: Everyone should wear a helmet, not just kids. It’s not health and safety gone mad. You wouldn’t get in a car without wearing a seatbelt or ride a motorbike without a helmet.