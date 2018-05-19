Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From social media to television, it has been hard to ignore Mental Health Awareness Week which finishes tomorrow. (Sunday)

Dealing more with the detrimental effects of stress, anxiety, depression and suicide than general healthy living, being ‘aware’ of mental health is perhaps a bit of a misnomer in this campaign.

Because at the end of the day we all have mental health, whether it is in good shape or not, with society’s stresses and strains daily impinging on it.

The difference is that while physical health is something others can outwardly see and notice, mental health issues are ones that cannot easily be viewed and are often deliberately hidden.

Therefore, these seven days can arguably be less about being aware of Mental Health and more about being aware of yourself and those around you.

Coinciding with this has been Coronation Street’s brilliant portrayal of Aidan Connor’s suicide with the long-running ITV drama dealing with the issue expertly and sensitively.

It has been a storyline that has patiently built-up for months without any of the usual crass and rushed sensationalism that can often be levelled at soap world.

There have been small hints and clues left throughout without the viewer actually understanding what it has all meant until the harrowing moment Aidan (played by the excellent Shayne Ward) decides to take his own life.

And although the actual event happens off-screen it is still a harrowing experience – as the aftermath and repercussions his family and friends are going through.

Aged 35, the character sits perfectly in the “at risk” age bracket of 20-49 males who are most likely to take their own life, now reaching its highest levels since the early 1980s.

It’s difficult to comprehend anyone wanting to take their own life but the big question is why are males in this demographic particularly suffering?

Most of the aftermath of Aidan’s death focused on other similar men dealing with their issues with the underlining message being that it is OK to talk.

The most upsetting thing is that in a connected world of mobile phones, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Skype, SnapChat and so on we seem to be more disconnected than ever before.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Where is the age-old traditional custom of actual human interaction? Of speaking directly to someone face-to-face about anything and everything in the world at the moment?

These overwhelming feelings of loneliness, isolation and helplessness won’t necessarily go away but if everyone disconnected from technology to reconnect with reality then it would help with the healing process.

Of course, this is only one part of the problem, with many, particularly men, still feeling uncomfortable about actually ‘opening up’.

Since the 1980s so much has changed between the genders – there’s more than two classifications for a start – with too many men holding onto outdated ideals or principles of what it is to be male.

A Samaritans report recently highlighted the issue and the traits by stating men still compare themselves against a ‘gold standard’ which prizes power, control and invincibility, adhering to the strong, silent and austere personas of their forefathers.

It shouldn’t have to be this way but any real change in perceptions from both society and individuals will take time.

Until then, if there is one thing everyone can do this week is to re-connect with reality – call up a family member or a friend that has been side-lined because of ‘life’, make plans to go and see them and actually talk face-to-face for a change.

It won’t solve the problem, but it’s a step in the right direction.