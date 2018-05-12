Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I discovered this week that I am, technically and only just, a millennial.

I had always assumed it was a term set aside for those a decade or so younger, but because I was born in the early 1980s then I fall into the millennial category.

But I’m a decade older than 25, which is the birthday one thinktank, the Resolution Foundation, says should come with a £10,000 cash boost from the government.

Even if I benefited, I still think it’s a daft way to balance out the financial inequality we face when judged against our older generations.

The Foundation’s report found millennials - people born between 1981 and 2000 - are earning the same as those born 15 years before them were at the same age - yet they are only half as likely to own their home by age 30 as baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1965 were.

It would be lovely to have some spare cash or £10,000 less on my mortgage, but this bid to “redistribute wealth” is a £10,000 sticking plaster that will eventually fall off.

The financial issues the younger generation face won’t be solved by a one-off cash boost - saving for a house deposit while renting would help us up in the north more than those the same age living in the south.

It would fund just one year’s tuition fee - you’d have to find the living costs and still be saddled with tuition fees and living costs for the remainder of the course.

It might help start a business, but who judges if the business is worth funding? What if I wanted to form a ‘Joanne travels the world and writes about it business - would that be ok for government funding?

The generational divide does need to be resolved, but it needs to come about through other means.

How about scrapping tuition fees for courses we desperately need to recruit to such as science, engineering, medicine, teaching, nursing and so on.

If we want to encourage younger people to aim high in life lets remove the financial burden that might halt them in their tracks.

Currently the government is scrapping bursaries for some vital courses, including nursing and midwifery, it’s madness and won’t help with recruitment or the finances for those wishing to pursue those careers.

And the housing crisis won’t be solved by millennials getting a £10,000 deposit boost either, it will be solved by more affordable housing being built.

Kirklees, like many other councils, doesn’t have the cash to build much affordable housing themselves.

Private housebuilders can use rules which mean they have to make a certain percentage of profit, otherwise affordable housing can’t be included in their plans.

Many builders get their planning permission promising affordable housing then go back and ask for it to be removed because the won’t make the minimum profit margin. It’s all wrong.

An increase in the minimum wage and lower tax thresholds would benefit all - remember we still need people to go out and spend for our economy to be healthy.

I feel handing £10,000 to a person with little guidance on how to use it sounds like a pricy plan with no promise of fixing any of the issues we all face, whether we’re 25 or not.