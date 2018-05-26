Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

I’m not much of a football fan.

I can appreciate the skill it takes to play it; I’ve even had a go myself - in 2003 I joined a ladies’ five-a-side team in a very short lived league (we played one tournament). I managed not to completely humiliate myself, thanks to my husband explaining I should kick the ball with the side of my foot rather than the toe.

I’ve been to a couple of football matches over the years; Leeds United where I was so far away I couldn’t really see what was happening, and then standing pretty much on the pitch at York City, behind the most hysterical man I’ve seen at a sporting event.

I’ve been in pubs and bars and people’s houses when it’s on the TV; watched the World Cup and gone in sweepstakes.

I’d say I’ve given it a chance - and I think it’s boring.

I’ve followed Huddersfield Town’s progress since I’ve worked at the Examiner and it’s been really exciting to see them do well; to climb up through the Championship, get promoted to the Premier League and then stay there next year. I was in the office working when Christopher Schindler scored the winning penalty at Wembley and my heart was in my mouth - it was an unforgettable moment.

But my interest in Town is because it’s a fantastic news story - I love to see them do well because it’s great for our town and it’s great to see something positive happening here.

As far as the game itself goes... it’s not for me.

I wasn’t brought up in a sporty household. It was never on TV, so the only exposure I’ve had to any sport is from my husband - thanks to him I’ve become a huge fan of snooker, and I love boxing too.

I think those sports offer something different to football - I think the mind games going on in one-on-one sports must eclipse anything in team sports.

Maybe if I’d been made to sit and watch football from a young age I might understand the appeal.

But the thing that really irritates me about football is because it’s our “national sport”, you’re expected to follow it. Big football stories are regularly bumped from sports news to main news.

I’ve lost count of the times people have laughed at me because I don’t know something ‘everyone’ knows about football, like club nicknames, who managers are, what colours they play in and which teams have the biggest rivalries.

I don’t mind being laughed at, but at the same time I don’t see why I SHOULD know that stuff.

There are things far worse than football to be clueless about!