This week we’ve seen a lot in the news about the gender pay gap.

UK organisations with more than 250 staff had to state the average difference between male and female employees by midnight on Wednesday.

Unsurprisingly, the figures published by the government showed most employers’ female staff are paid on average significantly lower than male employees.

Ryanair has one of the biggest pay gaps – a 71.8% difference between male and female employees.

The issue for me is that those numbers have no context.

A company like Ryanair employs pilots, who are bound to earn a lot of money. Most pilots are men, and most cabin crew staff are women. The problem here isn’t that Ryanair is paying women less for the same job, it’s that flying planes is a “man’s job” and looking after passengers is a “woman’s job”.

I don’t see the problem with men earning more than women if the job they are doing demands a higher salary.

What bothers me is people of any gender feeling they either can’t do a job or they won’t get that job because they are the wrong sex.

I’ve never felt my gender has prevented me doing anything I wanted.

I’ve worked hard in my career and now I’m one of the most senior members of staff at the Examiner.

Women are pretty well represented in journalism these days. But if I wanted to be a pilot, or a train driver, or an electrician, or work on an oil rig, I would never think I couldn’t do it because I’m female.

The view you need to be a man to fly a plane or rewire a house is as outdated as thinking it’s morally wrong to have a child outside marriage.

But men suffer too because of gender stereotypes.

I see no reason why a new dad can’t take a year off to bring up the baby while the mum goes back to work.

Why can’t a man be a ladies’ hairdresser, a nurse, a childminder or a ballet dancer without people asking questions?

It’s because these rigid gender roles are programmed into our subconscious and not conforming is difficult for everyone to accept.

I’m 37 now and if I listened to what society said a woman of my age should be doing, I’d have a kid or two at home and be wearing a hell of a lot of makeup.

And I’d be totally miserable.

We shouldn’t let what other people think hold us back in the choices we make for our own lives.

I hope younger generations feel there is less pressure from society to fit themselves into little boxes.

My advice for them is if you want to do something, you should do it.