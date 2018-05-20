Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 3, 2018

Luke Paul Mitchell, 28, of Greenfield View, Batley. Application made to amend the requirements of a suspended sentence. Order varied - programme requirement of 21 days.

Mohammed Naveed Karim, 30, of Ouzelwell Lane, Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Stole two bottles of vodka worth £76 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on March 16. Stole bottles of alcohol worth £161.50, also from Asda, Dewsbury, on March 30. Also stole alcohol worth £151.95 from Sainsbury’s, Dewsbury, on March 31. Jailed for 24 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Ian Bickerstaff, 56, of Imperial Road, Edgerton. Breached a non-molestation order in Huddersfield on March 18. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shakur Ahmed Y Ellam, 32, of Conway Crescent, Batley Carr, Batley. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not provide acceptable explanations for not attending appointments on February 20 and March 8. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by removing unpaid work requirement, as defendant has injured his finger. Order varied - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for eight weeks.

Lee Ellis, 34, of Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not comply with home visit on February 13 and rehabilitation activity office appointment on March 9. Order varied - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four weeks.

Tazarat Hussain, 39, of Pilgrim Drive, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on March 5 and 12. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offence of failure to provide a specimen for analysis. Fined £80.

Stephen Martin McInnes, 52, of Deighton Road, Deighton. Speeding on the A641 Woodside Road, Wyke, on August 8, 2017. Fined £100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Driving license endorsed with three points.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 4

Maqsood Hassan, 39, of Armitage Street, Newsome. Application made to ament the requirements of a community order to change curfew address. Order varied.

Mohammed Sabir, 51, of Clement Street, Crosland Moor. Committed assault on College Street East, Crosland Moor, on October 9, 2017. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Darren James Bernard, 37, of Chapel Close, Holywell Green, Halifax. Speeding on Huddersfield Road, Dewsbury, on August 6, 2017. Fined 100 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge. Banned from driving for six months.

Waqas Hussain, 31, of Savile Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Stole two bottles of vodka worth £76 from Asda, Mill Street West, Dewsbury, on February 3. Community order made for alcohol treatment with Chart for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Mark Jonathon Roberts, 33, of Wellington Walk, Eightlands Road, Dewsbury. Breached a restraining order on five separate occasions at Coral, Crackenedge Lane, Dewsbury between June 26 and 27, 2017. Handed an eight week prison sentence suspended for 12 months, Ordered to pay a £120 surcharge.

Joe Gosney, 23, of Sunny Bank Avenue, Mirfield. Damaged property worth £400 in Mirfield on May 14, 2017. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay £480 compensation and £85 costs.

Richard Michael Spencer, 31, of Norton Close, Elland, Halifax. Driving without insurance or an MOT test certificate on Norton Close, Elland, on October 20, 2017. Fined £205 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Lauren White, 24, of Cowersley Lane. Used a television without a licence on February 18, 2015. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £120 costs.

Stephen Emsley, 49, Riddings Road. Caused unnecessary suffering to multiple animals on Riddings Road, Huddersfield, on or about July 1 and 2, 2017. Also failed to protect aniimals from pain, suffering and/or injury in the same place on July 2, 2017. Failed to provide animals with a hygienic environment in the same place on July 4, 2017. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of assault. Handed a 20-week prison sentence in total, suspended for 24 months. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £500 costs. Banned from keeping, dealing in and transporting animals for life.

Wladyslaw Markowski, 51, Scott Vale, Sheepridge. Parked in a disabled bay using a disabled badge when he was not entitled to on Cloth Hall Street on October 17, 2017. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £120 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 5

Jeremaih Buchanan, 56, of Town Hall Street, Mirfield. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on February 14 and March 7. Order varied – 10 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Calvin Smith, 32, of Shearings Cross Gardens, Fartown. Stole jewellery worth £150 from T K Maxx, Great Northern Retail Park, Huddersfield, on March 11 and stole five bottles of perfume worth £495 from Boots, Great Northern Retail Park, on March 10. Also stole perfume worth £132 from Next on January 31 and stole cosmetics worth £1,474.85 from Boots, both in Great Northern Retail Park. Also stole cosmetics worth £459.59 from Superdrug, Princess Alexandra Walk, Huddersfield, on January 28 and stole DVDs worth £15 from Poundland, Victoria Lane, Huddersfield. Committed assault in Huddersfield on November 21, 2017. Jailed for 20 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Mandy England, 53, of Rockley Close, Almondbury. Parked in a disabled space using a disabled badge when she was not entitled to in Market Hall Car Park, Huddersfield, on October 19, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £60 costs.

Usman Ali, 32, of Park Drive, Huddersfield. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at Cross Church Street, Huddersfield, on August 16, 2017. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 9, 2018. Fined £230 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Steven Scott Adams, 34, of Cemetery Road, Dewsbury. Stole eight packs of condoms worth £120 from Superdrug, Dewsbury, on March 6 and stole a bottle of vodka worth £39 from Asda, Dewsbury, on March 30. Handed a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for nine months, with drug rehabilitation with Chart for nine months and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

James Andrew Cameron Moore, 27, of Manchester Road, Huddersfield. Committed assault in Huddersfield on August 17. Community order made with a rehabilitation requirement of up to 10 days. Restraining order made until April 4, 2019. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £150 costs.

Gary Anthony Walsh, 32, of Rowan Avenue Mews, Netherton. Threatened another person with violence in Huddersfield between January 10 and February 18, 2018. Also committed assault on Hall Cross Road, Lowerhouses, between December 1, 2017, and January 1, 2018. Handed a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with a programme requirement of 33 days and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Restraining order made until October 4, 2019. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £150 costs.

Mohammed El-Owfi, 22, of Trinity Street, Huddersfield. Trespassed and attempted to steal from a property on Greenhead Road, Huddersfield, on January 1. Also was in possession of a bladed article in a public place, namely a kitchen knife and a Stanley knife on Greenhead Road, Huddersfield, on the same date. Handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days and 100 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a £265 compensation. Weapons to be forfeited and destroyed.

Safraz Fayaz, 36, of Headfield Road, Savile Town, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended sentence, as did not attend unpaid work sessions on March 3 and March 10. Committed while subject to a community order. Dealt with for original offence of assault. Suspended sentence imposed and jailed for 14 weeks.

John Hardy, 25, of Ledgard Wharf, Mirfield. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Dewsbury on August 10, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £2.20 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Anthony Read, 28, of Priory Way, Mirfield. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Mirfield on August 17, 2017. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £1.80 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Wendy Stewart, age unknown, of Moorcroft Drive, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket in Horsforth on October 20, 2017. Fined £220 and ordered to pay £2.60 compensation, a £30 surcharge and £150 costs.

Anthony Cain, 40, of Halifax Road, Dewsbury. Travelled on a train without a ticket between Huddersfield and Batley on June 11, 2017. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £3.20 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Deon Edwards, 23, of Leeds Road, Huddersfield. Travelled on a trail without a ticket between Sheffield and Huddersfield on October 11, 2017. Fined £440 and ordered to pay £10.20 compensation, a £44 surcharge and £150 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 6

Richard David Carroll, 28, of Bank View, Earlsheaton, Dewsbury. Stole bedding worth £100 from Matalan, The Rishworth Centre, Railway Street, Dewsbury, on March 13. Stole chocolate bars worth £10 from Tesco, Leeds Road, Dewsbury, on March 18. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on March 28. Jailed for 16 weeks in total. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Joshua Emmanuelle Russell, 27, of Fenton Square, Huddersfield. Failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when suspected of having committed an offence on Cliff End Road, Huddersfield, on February 10. Assaulted two police officers on Cliff End Road, Huddersfield on February 10. Community order made for 240 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Banned from driving for 12 months. Ordered to pay £85 costs and £200 compensation.

Paul Steadman, 45, of no fixed address, Dewsbury. Stole makeup worth £109.90 from Boots Chemists, The Princess of Wales Precinct, Dewsbury, on April 5. Jailed for 10 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Beverley Ellen Taylor, 61, of Fenay Lane, Almondbury. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of having committed an offence on Fenay Lane, Almondbury, on February 11. Assaulted two police officers on Fenay Lane, Almondbury, on February 11. Community order made for 170 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Banned from driving for 30 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge, £85 costs and £150 compensation in total.

Joanne Tracy Corlis, 53, of New Mill Road, Brockholes, Holmfirth. Failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances affecting her entitlement to Employment Support Allowance, namely that she was working at the Co-op petrol station in Holmfirth, from September 6, 2015, to July 22, 2016. Community order made for 80 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Philip Rawson, 36, of Spring Valley Close, Liversedge. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour at John Smith’s Stadium, Stadium Way, Huddersfield, on February 17. Fined £100. Ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Chrystina Collins, 38, of Rowan Avenue, Netherton. Stole meat worth £26.06 from Lidl, Wakefield Road, Huddersfield, on December 11, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Sean Allgood, 21, of Prospect Road, Longwood. Driving while under the influence of drugs on the A62 Leeds Road, Huddersfield, on February 2. Fined £50 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Michael David Charlton, 30, of Lingards Terrace, Marsden. Driving while under the influence of drugs on Sergeantson Street, Huddersfield, on February 15. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Michael Harkins, 63, of Edale Avenue, Newsome. Drink driving Towngate, Newsome, on March 18. Fined £97. Ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Steven Hirst, 33, of Stoney Lane, Huddersfield. Drink driving on Upper Clough Road, Linthwaite, on March 9. Fined £300 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Malcolm Stuart McDermid, 56, of Milton Drive, Liversedge. Drink driving on Windy Bank Lane, Hartshead, Liversedge, on March 9. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Damon Detassi, 32, of Haigh Street, Lockwood. Stole perfume worth £20 from Ann Summers, Huddersfield, on February 22. Fined £80 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ryan Fisher, 18, of Burnt Platt Lane, Slaithwaite. Driving while under the influence of drugs on Beck Road, Huddersfield, on February 5. Fined £48 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Daniel Barry Kelly, 24, of High Close, Almondbury. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of having committed an offence in Huddersfield on March 9. Community order made with an attendance centre requirement of 18 hours. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 17 months.

Shane Tahir Mahmud, 25, of Southfield Road, Almondbury. Possession of drugs at the Waterloo Inn, Wakefield Road, Waterloo, on April 23, 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Numan Munir, 23, of Spen Valley Road, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Possession of drugs in Ravensthorpe on December 17, 2017. Failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when suspected of having committed an offence in Ravensthorpe, on December 17, 2017. Community order made for 100 hours of unpaid work to completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 months. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Albert Rashid, 54, of South Avenue, Cowersley. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Huddersfield Bus Station, on March 20. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 9

Nikki Elaine Hurst, 32, of Cardigan Close, Soothill, Batley. Handling stolen goods, namely a gift voucher, in Batley between June 2 and July 13, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Nasser Iqbal, 35, of Pilgrim Crescent, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Dangerous driving on Leeside Road, Heckmondwike, on March 7. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days and 220 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 14 months.

Sahil Aasan Nasim, 23, of Tanhouse Street, Ravensthorpe, Dewsbury. Failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis when supected of having committed an offence in Huddersfield on August 14, 2017. Fined £108 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £120 costs. Driving licence endorsed with 10 points.

Jasmine Parkinson, 24, of Glastonbury Drive, Huddersfield. Used a television without a licence on Glastonbury Drive, Huddersfield, on November 30. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £50 costs.

Amer Bashir, 28, of Westgate, Heckmondwike. Driving while under the influence of drugs on Bradford Road, Cleckheaton, on November 16, 2017. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 12 months.

Lisa Victoria Buckley, 48, of Hud Royd, Almondbury. Made a false statement to Kirklees council, namely that she was working, with a view to obtaining Housing Benefit in Huddersfield on June 1, 2016. Also made a false statement to the Department for Work and Pensions, namely that she was working, with a view to obtaining Employment Support Allowance in Huddersfield on May 5, 2016. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £100 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 10

Nabaz Abdullah, age unknown, of Koshan Convenience Store, Westgate, Huddersfield. Application made for the condemnation of hand rolling tobacco. Application granted - tobacco to be disposed of as Revenue and Customs direct.

David Hellawell, 39, of Norfolk Street, Batley. Stole a television worth £349.99 from Tesco Extra, Batley, on March 2, 2018. Curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for 10 weeks. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay £349.99 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Brandon Stuart Askham, 23, of Woodhead Road, Berry Brow. Damaged an oven worth £70 on Quarry Road, Marsh, on March 16. Committed assault and damaged a mobile phone worth £80 in the same place on March 20.Also found in possession of drugs in the same place on March 21. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Restraining order made until April 9, 2019. Ordered to pay £90 compensation, an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Najam Hussain, 23, of Thornhill Lees, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as di not attend appointments on December 2, 2017 and March 10, 2018. Dealt with for original offences of failing to stop after an accident and failing to surrender to custody. Community order revoked. New community order made with an attendance centre requirement of 36 hours. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Robert Lee, 31, of Longwood Road, Huddersfield. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order by extending it to allow him more time to complete programme. Order varied - order to last until May 16, 2019.

Terry Mellor, 26, of Friar Place, Bradley. Failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a release from prison, as failed to attend probation appointments on February 8, March 6 and March 15. Fined £40. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

John Stockwell, 43, of Phillips Court, Birchencliffe. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend appointments on November 28, 2016, and December 12, 2016. Community order revoked. Dealt with for original offence of assault. Community order made for 56 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay £50 costs.

Leighton John Wood, 38, of Scopsley Green, Whitley, Dewsbury. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order, as did not attend group work appointments on February 7 and March 15. Order varied - drug dependency treatment with Chart for four weeks.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 11

Emma Joanne Young, 31, of no fixed address. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Huddersfield Railway Station, on April 9. Also assaulted a police officer in St George’s Square, Huddersfield, and a detention officer in Dewsbury, both on April 9. Also damaged a necklace worth £30 at Dewsbury Police Station on the same date. Jailed for 28 days in total. Ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Daniel Joseph Barraclough, 30, of Neville Street, Marsh, Cleckheaton. Assaulted two people on Neville Street, Cleckheaton, on March 5. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Jareth Colling, 22, of Elmwood Avenue, Huddersfield. Resisted a police officer on Lightridge Road, Fixby, on March 7. Committed while subject to a community order. Community order revoked. Dealt with for the original offences of assault. Also was drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely John William Street, Huddersfield, and assaulted a police officer and resisted another police officer at Dewsbury Police Station, all on April 4. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months, 120 hours of unpaid work to be completed within the next 12 months, and a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 20 days. Ordered to pay £50 compensation and an £85 surcharge.

Abdul Majid Sheikh, 44, of Hawthorne Avenue, Batley. Driving while disqualified and without insurance on Windmill Lane, Batley, on February 13. Fined £255 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points.

Naveed Majid, 36, of Frank Lane, Thornhill, Dewsbury. Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Dewsbury on June 23, 2016. Also failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on October 13, 2016. Jailed for six weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge and £85 costs.

Alan Peter John Oriordan, 50, of Woodville Place, Bradley. Committed assault on Lower Grange, Bradley, on February 16. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with Chart for six months. Ordered to pay £30 compensation.

Matthew Pitchfork, 35, of Nabcroft Lane, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield. Harrasment in Kirklees between July 9 and October 13, 2017. Community order made with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 25 days. Restraining order made until April 10, 2020. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 12

Kirklees Council Investment and Regeneration, Flint Street Depot, Flint Street, Huddersfield. Application made by Mohammed Safraz Shazad to overturn decision to refuse him a taxi licence. Application refused. Complainant to pay £1,000 costs to the council.

Huddersfield magistrates recorded the following decisions on April 13

Zameer Ali, 29, of Wheat Close, Dewsbury Moor, Dewsbury. Possession of drugs on Willans Road, Dewsbury, on August 19, 2017. Fined £415 and ordered to pay a £41`surcharge and £85 costs.

Kevin Barry Gallagher, 44, of Heathcliffe Close, Birstall Batley. Stole tea bags from Culina Logistics, Pheasant Drive, Birstall, Batley, on October 18, 2017. Also was found in possession of a bladed article, namely a Stanley knife, in a public place, and in possession of items for use in the course of theft, namely the knife, a torch and a walkie talkie radio, on Pheasant Drive, Birstall, Batley, on the same date. Failed to surrender to custody at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on February 18, 2018. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with Lifeline/Chart for six months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 15 days. Ordered to pay £300 compensation in total. Stanley knife seized.

Jay Gair, 35, of Beech Walk, Eightlands, Dewsbury. Attempted to steal razors worth £165 from Morrisons, Union Street, Heckmondwike, on March 2. Also committed assault on Union Street, Heckmondwike, on the same date. Committed while subject to a conditional discharge for a previous offence of theft. Jailed for 16 weeks. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Paul Hirst, 52, of Willow Dene, Bradford Road, Fartown, Huddersfield. Committed assault in Huddersfield on March 4. Handed an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 10 months. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Sharon Marilyn Wells, 44, of King Cliffe Flats, Birkby. Failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, as did not attend probation appointments on January 31 and February 28. Fined £20.

William Jones, 31, of Willwood Avenue, Huddersfield. Application made to amend the requirements of a community order, to vary hours as the defendant has been offered a job. Order varied - curfew with electronic monitoring imposed for four months.

Richard Alexis Royston, 49, of Fernside Avenue, Almondbury. Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour in Huddersfield on February 21. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Linda Margaret Dyson, 59, of Ash Court, Quarry Road, Marsh. Made a false statement to the Department for Work and Pensions with a view to obtaining Employment Support Allowance, namely inaccurate details of income, in Huddersfield on June 28, 2016. Handed a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 10 days. Ordered to pay a £115 surcharge.

Ryan William Walker, 20, of Lansdowne Close, Batley. Drink driving on Grosvenor Road, Batley, on February 16. Fined £230 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 18 weeks.

Paul Duggan, 41, of Windsor Gardens, Shaw Cross, Dewsbury. Drink driving on Brookroyd Lane, Birstall, Batley, on March 26. Fined £392 and ordered to pay a £39 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 21 months.

Katy Laura Lay, 26, of Ravensknowle Road, Huddersfield. Drunk and disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely the Camel Club, Huddersfield, on March 24. Also assaulted a police constable at Dewsbury Police Station, Aldams Road, on the same date. Fined £167 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs.

Samantha Faye Copley-Mackrill, 41, of Lansdowne Close, Batley. Drink driving on Oates Street, Dewsbury, on March 28. Community order made for alcohol dependency treatment with probation for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 28 months.

Paul Early, 49, of De Trafford Street, Crosland Moor. Stole jars of coffee from the Co-op, Park Road West, Crosland Moor, on February 3. Community order made for drug rehabilitation with probation for six months. Ordered to pay an £85 surcharge.

Kelly McDonald, 32, of Beaumont Park Road, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield. Drink driving on Castlegate and Chapel Hill, Huddersfield, on March 28. Fined £200 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 22 months.

Dale Paul Murphy, 33, of Keat Street, Crosland Moor. Driving without a licence or insurance on West Avenue, Honley, on March 28. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with eight points.

Rowena Ann Palfreyman, 35, of Macaulay Road, Birkby. Drink driving on Riddings Rise, Huddersfield, on March 27. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 surcharge and £85 costs. Banned from driving for 15 months.