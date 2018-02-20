Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield branches of KFC remained closed today after teething troubles with a new delivery contract sparked chicken shortages across the country.

The restaurants at New Street in Huddersfield town centre, Leeds Road, Marsh and Aspley were all closed today (Tuesday).

They are among 575 of almost 900 outlets nationally forced to close due to the shortage. Many branches were closed on Monday.

The closures were the result of delayed chicken deliveries by DHL which announced in November that it had been appointed alongside QSL to manage the supply and distribution of food products and packaging for more than 850 KFC restaurants throughout the UK.

KFC has previously had a delivery contract with Bidvest Logistics, but has switched to DHL.

On its website KFC admitted: “The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants ...”

It went on: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!

“We won’t compromise on quality so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed and others are operating a limited menu or shortened hours.

“We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that.”

It said restaurant teams were working “flat out” to get back up and running again, adding: “Hope to see you in our restaurants soon.”

KFC encouraged diners to check its website in order to find the nearest open restaurant.

The Colonel has an update…



More info - https://t.co/mLELSs6TaY pic.twitter.com/WEOz6jExHC — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 19, 2018

“We’re updating this as regularly as we can and our teams are working around the ‘cluck’ to get the rest back up and running as soon as possible”, a spokesperson said.

KFC said staff on short-term contacts working in restaurants owned by the chain would be paid the average hours worked per day over the past 12 weeks while those on salaries would be paid as normal.

However, 80% of KFC outlets are run on a franchise basis.

“Franchisees will be seeking their own independent advice, but we’re encouraging them to adopt this policy too,” said the chain.

DHL said in a statement: “Due to operational issues a number of deliveries in recent days have been incomplete or delayed. We are working with KFC and our partners to rectify the situation as a priority and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

