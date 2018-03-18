Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Our nostalgia today goes back to March 1976 when the new Lindley Junior School opened to replace the old Victorian Oakes Junior School. This picture shows Birchencliffe Tufty Club in March 1976. The club taught youngsters all about road safety.

There was also a major feature on Park Mill Colliery in Clayton West which eventually closed in 1989.

A young Ashley Jackson dropped into the Examiner offices on Ramsden Street for a photo shoot while Lepton-based motorcycle ace Mick Grant visited Huddersfield Kawasaki Centre.

Much of the Examiner’s photographic archive is now being stored at Heritage Quay, the archive service at the University of Huddersfield. Heritage Quay is open to the public.

To find out more, call 01484 473168, visit www.heritagequay.org or email archives@hud.ac.uk.