Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two unique items of jewellery together worth more than £5,000 have been crafted to help raise funds for Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

Franklyn’s Jewellers has created a two-stone diamond pendant and a pair of floral earrings which reflect Forget Me Not’s branding.

The jewellery has been created specially for The Bling Fling ladies’ lunch, which is being organised by a group of local businesswomen in support of the Bradley-based charity.

The pieces were designed by diamond grader Nicky Franklyn then crafted by her husband Richard, the company director, and their team of expert jewellers at the firm’s workshop.

The items took three weeks to create from start to finish. The process involved rolling down metal sheets to make the pieces, cleaning and polishing, soldering the settings, then setting the stones.

In total there are eight precious stones in the pendant which is valued at £4,500 and nine in each of the earrings, worth £975.

Franklyn’s Jewellers in Market Street, Halifax, has been in the trade for 21 years and specialists at making bespoke jewellery as well as restyling sentimental items left to customers by their loved ones.

Visitors can watch the pieces being crafted at a work bench in full view in the store.

The glitzy “The Bling Fling” – the first-ever ladies’ lunch organised for the hospice – is being sponsored by Franklyn’s and will take place from noon to 4pm on Friday, May 4, at The Arches, Dean Clough, Halifax.

Guests will be entertained by soul diva Shorell Jade. There will also be an after-party until late.

The stunning jewellery will be won by two lucky guests as part of the charity fundraising activities on the day.

To claim the big prize, The Bling Fling pendant, guests will each buy a balloon hoping to find a winning ticket inside. The earrings will be the top prize in a charity raffle along with numerous others donated by local businesses.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Nicky said: “As this is the first-ever ladies’ lunch for Forget Me Not Hospice. We wanted to do something that was also a ‘first’, so we decided to create some completely unique items to donate for the event.

"We’re honoured to be sponsoring The Bling Fling as it’s in aid of such a worthwhile cause and we feel it’s important for businesses to give something back.”

To find out more or to book tickets for the event visit http://theblingfling.co.uk/