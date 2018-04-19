Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A persistent shoplifter has been barred from entering a Huddersfield retail park for two years after stealing from several shops there and assaulting a security guard.

The Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) was handed to Calvin Smith after he admitted taking more than £1,000 worth of goods from stores in the Great Northern Retail Park.

He attacked TK Maxx store protection officer Mark Lawrence by throwing orange juice over him after he attended court to give evidence against Smith’s girlfriend.

Smith, of Shearings Cross Gardens in Fartown , was earlier this month jailed for 20 weeks over his shoplifting spree.

He admitted six thefts from stores in the town between January and March this year as well as a charge of assault.

Kirklees magistrates were told that the attack on Mr Lawrence, who works for the TK Maxx store at the retail park, happened at the Huddersfield court on November 21.

The security guard had just given evidence in a trial against the girlfriend of 32-year-old Smith.

Linda Fowler, prosecuting, said: “He (Mr Lawrence) then left the building by the side door and was walking past the front of the court when he saw somebody stood at the entrance.

“It was the defendant who walked towards him. He then felt something cold down the back of his head and spun round.

“He saw the defendant a few metres away from him holding a bottle of orange juice. The liquid had gone down his back and inside his coat and when he checked his clothes there were some orange bits on it.

“The defendant shouted at him. He told him he knew where he worked and he was a dead man.”

Court security officers came out to check on Mr Lawrence who then went to Castlegate police station and reported Smith.

Mrs Fowler said: “The experience caused him a lot of stress and anxiety. It left him feeling upset and worried about being out in the town centre shopping with his partner.”

On January 28 Smith entered Superdrug in Princess Alexandra Walk and was challenged as he stuffed Max Factor mascaras worth £459 into his pockets.

He claimed to staff that he had done nothing wrong and fled from the shop, activating the alarms.

Two days later at Next in Great Northern Retail Park he stole three bottles of perfume worth £132.

Then on March 10 Smith went into Boots on the same site and selected a bottle of perfume which he placed in his jacket before taking a further five bottles of fragrances.

He stole from the same store again on March 31, hiding cosmetics in his clothing as he left.

On March 11 he targeted TK Maxx at the retail park and stole jewellery worth £150.

And on March 29 he stole five DVDS from a branch of Poundland in Huddersfield town centre .

Smith claimed that he threw the orange juice at Mr Lawrence because he said horrible things about him.

Magistrates were told that he stole from the shops to fund his gas and electric as well as to support his drug habit.

They agreed to make a CBO lasting for two years. During this time Smith is banned from contacting Mr Lawrence or entering the Great Northern Retail Park or its grounds.

He must also leave any store in the Huddersfield area when asked to do so by a member of staff.