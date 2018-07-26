Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nuisance shoplifter stole from a Huddersfield retail park shop three times – despite being barred from going there for two years.

Calvin Smith was handed the Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) after he took more than £1,000-worth of goods from several stores at Great Northern Retail Park and assaulted a security guard.

He attacked TK Maxx store protection officer Mark Lawrence by throwing orange juice over him after he attended court to give evidence against his girlfriend.

Smith, of Shearings Cross Gardens in Fartown, was in April jailed for 20 months over the shoplifting spree.

He admitted to six charges of shop theft as well as an assault on Mr Lawrence after he gave evidence in a trial at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

The security guard encountered Smith by the entrance of the court building after the hearing and he threw the contents of a bottle of orange juice at him.

Smith also shouted that he knew where he worked and that he was “a dead man.”

His CBO runs for two years and bans him from entering the Great Northern Retail Park or its grounds.

The 32-year-old was back in court after flouting the terms of the order.

He targeted Boots at the Leeds Road retail park three times between June 25 and July 13.

Smith stole electrical goods totalling £864 including epilators and replacement electric toothbrush heads.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of theft from a shop and two breaches of his CBO when he appeared before Leeds magistrates from custody last Saturday.

A probation report was ordered and he was released on bail.

But he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing at the Huddersfield court and his solicitor Zara Begum said she had no explanation for his absence.

Magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest which was not backed by bail.