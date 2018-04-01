Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A children’s nursery operator with a site in Huddersfield has added to its growing portfolio of properties.

Business property adviser Christie & Co has sold Savile Park Private Day Nursery in Halifax on a freehold basis to Shine Childcare Ltd., which already has Little Angels Day Nursery in Lowerhouses.

The nursery occupies a large, detached, four-storey former care home, which has been converted and refurbished to create a day nursery for children aged up to five.

The nursery, which can accommodate up to 112 children, was previously owned by Dhanilall Chummun, who has sold the business in order to retire.

Shine Childcare Ltd was a finalist in last year’s Nursery Management Today training and development award. Along with Little Angels, it also has Tiny Tree Day Nursery in Leeds and Newbank House Private Day Nursery in Oldham.

Graham Abbott, of Shine Childcare Ltd, said: “We are very excited to have acquired Savile Park Nursery and look forward to working with the staff team to continue and develop the excellent childcare provided and build the business even further.

The transaction was handled by Sofia Beck, childcare agent at Christie & Co.