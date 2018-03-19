Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ken Berry was a rugby player who set a record of 31 tries in just one season.

Ken, of Honley , who has died aged 96, played for Huddersfield YMCA Rugby Union Football Club before the war and Huddersfield RUFC during the war. He was a leader at Berry Brow YMCA during and after the war and organised a reunion each year that ran for over 50 years.

A speedy winger, Ken set a new record of 31 tries in a season for the Huddersfield club. Post war saw a tour to France and victories against the home sides in Elbeuf and Evreux. Ken also returned to his first love and re-joined the YM and captained the team.

Ken always had a keen interest in the welfare of others and his working life expanded to see him become a part time youth leader at Almondbury Youth Club and a move to being a storeman at ICI saw him serve as a shop steward for many years. He assisted for a number of years at Honley Cubs and with the scenery and props at Honley Players.

On leaving school Ken became a “butcher’s boy” for a short time before deciding to learn a trade. He became an apprentice moulder at Henry Brook’s foundry and bore various scars from molten metal burns on his body for the rest of his life. It was this “reserved occupation” that kept him from active service during World War Two and thus he served in the Home Guard, based for some of the time at Castle Hill.

Ken was a talented sportsman, being a founder member and vice-captain of the Berry Brow YMCA Cycling Club which saw 15-20 members meet up each Sunday during the early war years – starting with a short service before cycling distances of up to 110 miles on the weekly excursions despite the difficulties of wartime conditions.

This was most notably a lack of signposts as they had been removed to confuse any invading Germans and a dearth of maps.

Ken duly inherited the captaincy as members began to receive their call-up papers. The club kept a detailed logbook of their “runs” and Ken was obviously keen to keep up standards and the AGM of April 1941 records that “the captain pointed out the presence of quantities of string etc holding the members cycles together, the offenders promised to have the matter remedied by the next run.”

The logbook records a total of more than 4,100 miles averaging 83 miles per week during 1940-42, no mean feat given the weight of the bikes and the technology of the gears. The 1942 season terminated early and saw the end of this great adventure as wartime conditions made activities untenable.

This connection with the YMCA was to last the rest of Ken’s his life. A group of nine friends who formed the core of the cycling club founded a group they called Contact and as wartime call-ups began vowed to stay in touch during and after the war. Eight of the nine eventually went to war and thankfully all returned home safely making good their vow to keep in contact by staying close friends for the rest of their lives and attending the annual Berry Brow re-unions that Ken went on to organise for the next 60 years.

Ken is survived by his two sons, David and Graham and by two grandsons and a great granddaughter, Mavis, his wife of 60 years having passed away in 2012.