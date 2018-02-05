Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A school has been criticised by Ofsted inspectors for the quality of its teaching and the rude and unruly behaviour of some of its students.

Leaders at St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy in Oxford Road, Dewsbury, have been told the school requires “significant improvement” and that its teaching needs to improve “urgently.”

The report specifically criticised several key aspects including:

* Overall effectiveness: Inadequate

* Effectiveness of leadership and management: Requires improvement

* Quality of teaching, learning and assessment: Inadequate

* Personal development, behaviour and welfare: Inadequate

* Outcomes for pupils: Inadequate

* 16 to 19 study programmes: Requires improvement

The report says: “Despite recent improvements there is still too much weak teaching with low expectations. This results in pupils making poor rates of progress.

“Some pupils’ behaviour is poor. A significant minority of pupils are too regularly rude and disrespectful of each other and adults.

“Attendance is unacceptably low and has been since the school opened. Disadvantaged pupils’ attendance is particularly low and many of them miss school regularly.

“Previously, assessment information has been inaccurate and too optimistic. Leaders have now implemented new and more appropriate systems but it is too early to evaluate their effect.”

And the report has harsh words about the rudeness of some pupils saying: “The behaviour of pupils is inadequate. The behaviour of a significant minority of pupils when moving between lessons and during break-times and lunchtimes shows a lack of respect towards each other and adults, including inspectors during the inspection.

“This behaviour includes the use of unacceptable language.

“In too many lessons, pupils’ behaviour disrupts their learning and progress, as well as that of others, through their lack of attention or talking to other pupils.

“In one lesson observed, an inspector had to call for a senior leader as disruption had become so bad.”

The report says that ineffective leadership has dogged the school since it converted to become an academy in 2014 which “resulted in a decline in standards and persistently low performance over time.”

And it says: “Governors make no excuses and accept standards are not where they should be.”

In a statement the school said: “Following the Ofsted inspection, the Blessed Peter Snow Trust board has taken immediate action.

“The Academy Council overseeing the school has been replaced by a Trust Intervention Board. Members of the new board are experienced school governors with specialist knowledge of school improvement.

“And a new headteacher (Jim Taylor) has been appointed permanently to the school as of January 1. Together, the new headteacher and Trust Intervention Board will drive rapid and significant improvements in teaching and learning and outcomes for pupils.

The new chairman of the Trust Board, Edwin Kirkwood, said: ‘The outcome of the inspection was extremely disappointing but the issues are already being addressed by the new leadership team and the Trust is confident that the academy now has effective systems in place.

“The new headteacher has made additional appointments to a reorganised leadership team. And the recent changes to accountabilities and systems mentioned in the report are becoming embedded and are already having a positive impact.

“A meeting for parents to discuss the Ofsted report was held this week and all are determined to return the school to its previous judgement of ‘Good’ as soon as possible.”