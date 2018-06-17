Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Women in their late 30s are more likely to have an abortion than those in their teens – for the first time since modern records began.

New national data has revealed one in every 118 women aged 35 or over had an abortion in 2017.

That compares with one in every 122 girls under the age of 18.

In Kirklees under 18s are still having more terminations than older women.

But the national picture has been echoed in Calderdale where one in every 120 women aged 35 or over in the area had an abortion in 2017.

Abortions are less prevalent in teenagers in the borough, with one in every 141 girls under the age 18.

It is the first time the rate for older women in Calderdale has been higher than that for teenagers since at least 2003, when the Department of Health and Social Care first published comparable figures.

That year, one in every 53 teenage girls aged under 18 had abortions in Calderdale, while just one in every 200 women aged 35 and over had terminations.

Experts have warned the figures reflected cuts to contraception services that were disproportionately affecting older women.

A spokesperson for the British Pregnancy Advisory Service said: “It is not surprising to see a slight increase in the number of women over 35 accessing abortion services, in light of cuts to contraceptive services.

“There is concern that older women are the worst affected.

“Efforts to reduce teenage conception rates have resulted in a steep decline since 2005, but the needs of older women are sometimes neglected, and we know that there is an unmet need for contraceptive care among these older groups.

“It is vital we ensure women of all ages have swift, local access to contraceptive services. Funding for family planning clinics must be secured, and barriers that impede women’s access must be removed, such as the clinically unnecessary, mandatory consultation when purchasing emergency contraception – which puts women off, and drives up the price.

“We must also ensure that women have good access to abortion care throughout their reproductive lifetimes. No method of contraception is 100% effective, and more than half the women seeking a termination at BPAS last year were using contraception when they conceived.

“Contrary to popular belief, women can face an unplanned pregnancy well into their 40s.

“Their need for contraception and abortion care must not be neglected.”

In Kirklees, girls aged under 18 still had a higher rate of abortion than older women with one in every 119 girls having terminations, compared to one in every 143 women aged 35 and older.

In Yorkshire and the Humber as a whole, girls aged under 18 were still more likely to have abortions than older women.

One in every 120 teenage girls had terminations last year, compared with one in every 139 women aged 35 and over.

The gap is the narrowest it has ever been, though.

Regional records go as far back as 2004, when one in every 55 girls aged under 18 had terminations in the year - while one in every 200 women aged 35 and over also had abortions.

Figures show that nationally, women aged 35 and over had a higher rate of terminations than girls aged under 18 in the country - for the first time since modern records began.

One in every 118 women aged 35 and over had abortions in 2017, more than the one in every 122 girls aged under 18 who did the same.