Carnival fans lined the sun soaked streets of Deighton and Sheepridge for the annual carnival parade.

Now in its 17th year, the Caribbean themed procession and family fun day has been taking place this afternoon and early evening.

The event began with a parade of dancers following floats around the streets of Ashbrow.

Youngsters dressed in matching outfits grooved to the tunes of the massive sound systems on lorries doing a lap around the community.

Then it was back to the fields behind the Deighton Centre to enjoy food, games and more music.

Caroline Mazire from Marsh watched the procession head up Deighton Road with her five-year-old son, Miles.

“It’s great to have something to do on a Saturday for once,” she said. “It’s brilliant to see all the kids dancing and I’m pleased the parade is still going after all these years.

“I’m now looking forward to going down and getting some jerk chicken.”

Sarah Howarth, who lives in Spain but is originally from Halifax, enjoyed the event with her two children Gabriella and Trinity.

“It’s something great for the kids to look at,” she said.

Once the parade made it back to base the activities were in full swing, with people enjoying more music and barbecue food.

The theme for the 2018 event has been Deighton’s Heritage celebrating and showcasing the positive work that has been done in the area and the changes that have happened over the years.

A new feature for this year was the Roots and Culture Arena, comprising arts, crafts and different cultural music to suit all tastes.