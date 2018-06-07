The video will start in 8 Cancel

One of Huddersfield’s best known landmarks has been damaged.

A woman who lives near Nab End Tower in Longwood noticed several stones appear to have been tumbled or possibly been pulled from wall and were left on the ground.

Now Kirklees Council is to check on the damage to see what repairs are needed.

Strategic Director Karl Battersby said: “The tower is council owned and officers are visiting the site to assess the damage.”

Nab End Tower on Longwood Edge was built in 1861 by unemployed local woollen mill workers during a time of economic depression as a way to keep people employed and out of the pubs.

It is 25ft high and has 26 spiral steps to the top.

The tower was restored in 2008 by Kirklees Council at a cost of £200,000.

Its is the site of the historic Longwood Sing and this September will be the 145th consecutive sing featuring hymns and a brass band.