Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You’ve seen these new fast-food outlets springing up at Leeds Road Retail Park.

Now York-based construction firm Lindum Group has handed over the keys to the new Burger King, Greggs, Starbucks and Subway outlets.

Fit out of the units belonging to Starbucks, Subway and Greggs is now under way while work on the Burger King drive-thru is due to start in the coming weeks.

A sign in the window of the Greggs store says it will open on March 16.

The Burger King operation fronting Leeds Road is set to create up to 50 jobs and will include a 2,500 sq ft restaurant with seating area, staff area, customer toilets, kitchen, pay point and collection point and a 25-space car park.

Greggs and Subway will each occupy 1,200 sq ft units while Starbucks will have 2,000 sq ft of space.

Lindum Group worked with project manager Coda Building Consultancy Ltd to complete the new units.

Work started on site in August last year with 40 people working on site at its busiest.

Lindum York managing director Jonathan Sizer said he was happy to have handed over the project successfully.

“We are really pleased to have completed the four new units and we are delighted with the final result,” he said.

“The project involved the removal of some old basements, which had previously belonged to homes which stood on the site many years ago.

“We were also hampered a little by bad weather, which has pushed back the completion date a little.

“But the end result is very impressive and once the fit-outs are complete, the units will add a new dimension to the retail park.

“For Lindum York, this project marks another successful project with a much-valued client of ours.”

The new businesses will provide a boost to the retail park which already has major names Argos, B&Q, Home Bargains, Office Outlet and Wren Kitchens.