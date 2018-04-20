Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The devastated family of a boy who collapsed and died in the street have launched an appeal to raise cash for his funeral.

James Hick, 14, was found collapsed and bleeding on Southway in Mirfield on Wednesday morning.

Members of the public made heroic efforts to save him but he sadly passed away.

Mystery surrounds the cause of his sudden death and police are still investigating. A post-mortem was due to be held.

James, a pupil of Mirfield Free Grammar School, had four younger brothers and played football with Battyeford Sporting Club in Mirfield.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

His grandfather Harold Hick said what happened had “blitzed the family.”

Relatives have now revealed an ambition to raise £10,000 in his memory.

In a post on a fundraising website, James’ auntie, Olivia Thompson, paid tribute to the youngster.

“James was our son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend,” she says.

“He was loved by all and was taken too soon at the age of 14.

“As you can imagine the whole family is grief stricken and words cannot explain how much he meant to us all.

“Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same again.

“I have been asked by many how they can contribute, so have set up this page for my sister, brother-in-law and nephews.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“Any contributions made will be given straight to them to assist with funeral costs etc.

“I would just like to say on a personal note to all that showed up to James’s vigil, it meant so much to us all.

“To know that he had so many true friends is unbelievable, you all did him proud.

“He was the most amazing person, we love you James forever and always xxxx”

The fund has already reached more than £2,400.

To donate visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jameshick ?