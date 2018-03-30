Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A suspicious package sparked a major alert at Dewsbury police station.

Fire engines were sent to the station on Aldams Road this lunchtime.

A West Yorkshire Fire Service spokeswoman said: “Someone had brought an item in that they thought might be suspicious.

“A specialist appliance from Dewsbury Fire Station that deals with chemicals together with a Detection, Identification and Monitoring Unit were sent to the police station just after noon.

“They came away shortly afterwards as it turned out it was in fact a non-harmful substance.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We had someone attend the station with what they thought was a suspicious item, some liquid which had been delivered to their address.

“However, it was tested and found to be something completely innocent.”